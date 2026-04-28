OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus Nord 6 in the mid-range segment. The company is now preparing to expand the lineup with two more models—the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite—scheduled to launch on May 7. Just days before the official launch in the country, the brand has refreshed its dedicated microsite for Nord CE 6 Lite, revealing the phone’s expected price range, key specifications, and main features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India price

OnePlus is making a bold claim here—they’re calling the Nord CE 6 Lite the “fastest phone” you can grab between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. To back that up, they’ve shared AnTuTu benchmark scores showing the phone hitting over 10,30,000 points. If numbers mean anything to you, that’s pretty solid for the price.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite display

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD screen that adapts its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, with the ability to reach up to 144Hz when needed. For gaming, it delivers up to 90 FPS in shooter games and can go up to 144 FPS in runner titles.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite cooling system

OnePlus has stuffed a 5,300 mm² VC cooling system inside, which should help keep the phone from overheating during intense gaming sessions or heavy use. Combined with UFS 3.1 storage, it’s designed to handle sustained performance without throttling.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite battery and charging

The Nord CE 6 Lite packs a hefty 7,000mAh battery—that’s genuinely impressive for a phone in this price range. However, charging tops out at 45W with SUPERVOOC technology. There’s also bypass charging support, which lets you game while plugged in without the battery heating up too much.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite camera setup

On the back, there’s a 50MP main camera capable of 4K video recording. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit. Nothing fancy, but it should handle everyday photography just fine.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite software and AI features

The phone ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. OnePlus has included their AI features directly on the device—things like AI-powered photo editing (AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost), portrait enhancements, content removal, and smart framing.