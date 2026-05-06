OnePlus is all set to launch its new Nord CE 6 series in India on May 7. The lineup includes two smartphones: the Nord CE 6 and the Nord CE 6 Lite. These devices will target mid-range and budget users, offering a mix of performance, battery life, and display features. The Sale of the Nord CE 6 will start on May 8, whereas for the Nord CE 6 Lite, the sale will start on May 12 through online and offline stores.

Ahead of the launch of these devices, OnePlus has confirmed the specifications for both of these smartphones through a dedicated microsite.

Nord CE 6 specifications

The Nord CE 6 is set to be the more powerful model in the lineup. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which could deliver smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 1.5K display with high brightness and support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals. One of its biggest highlights is the massive 8,000mAh battery, which could provide up to two days of usage on a single charge.

In terms of optics, the device will come with a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Nord CE 6 Lite specifications

The Nord CE 6 Lite will be a more affordable option aimed at budget buyers. It is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which should handle everyday usage and moderate gaming easily.

The phone is set to feature a 6.72-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which could last up to two days on normal use.

For photography, the device will include a 50MP main camera and a basic front camera for selfies.

Expected price and availability

The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000, while the Nord CE 6 could be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

With strong battery performance, high refresh rate displays, and capable processors, the Nord CE 6 series could offer good value for money in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.