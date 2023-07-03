OnePlus Nord CE 3, Nord 3 to use the same 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS camera as OnePlus 11

OnePlus confirmed to launch the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 on July 5 in India. The company has been tweeting about the phones since past couple of days to keep up the hype around the upcoming devices alongside also giving OnePlus fans sneak peek into the specs of the phones. OnePlus recently confirmed that OnePlus Nord 3 will come with 50MP camera and now the brand’s official website reveals that Nord CE 3 will also feature the same camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera with OIS support. This is the same camera you get with the OnePlus Nord 3 as well the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus has been revealing the specs of Nord CE 3 over the past few days. The smartphone is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 782G chipset and feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The Nord CE 3 will include an IR blaster and will be available in an Aqua Surge (blue) colour option.

The leaks and rumours suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 3 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 950 nits of peak brightness. The phone is said to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup will feature a 50MP primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone may come with a 5000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The Nord 3 on the other hand will come in new Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour shades and is rumoured to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED flat design display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with confirmed 16GB RAM.

