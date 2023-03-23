OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India launch set for April 4; everything to know

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be launched in India on April 4, OnePlus said today. The Chinese smartphone major is hosting a virtual launch event titled “larger than life” on April 4, where it will announce more details about the upcoming Nord devices.

As the name suggests, the Nord CE 3 Lite will be a follow-up to the Nord CE 2 Lite while the Nord Buds 2 will succeed the original Nord Buds. OnePlus has created a dedicated product page for the launch to build hype, and while key specs remain a mystery, we at least get some idea of what the two devices will look like.

The Nord CE 3 Lite appears to be bringing the most changes especially from a design point of view. It will have a relatively flatter chassis and a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout,” OnePlus says.

As with most of its devices, the Nord CE 3 Lite, too, will get its own signature colour it seems, which is being billed as “Pastel Lime.” Promo renders suggest the phone won’t have an alert slider, like the Nord CE 2 Lite. On the front, you’ll get a hole punch cutout at the centre of the screen, which –if the renders are anything to go by— should be a bit bigger than the Nord CE 2 Lite.

Rumour has it that the Nord CE 3 Lite maybe powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor as the Nord CE 2 Lite. The upcoming phone is tipped to include a bigger Super AMOLED display and 108MP main camera. But we’ll see.

The Nord CE 2 Lite for some context, has a 6.59-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution, and hole punch cut-out at one end. For photography, it has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Both OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are expected to have budget pricing. OnePlus’s larger than life launch event will be streamed online and available to view on April 4, 7PM onwards. Watch this space for more updates.