OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 launched in India: All you need to know

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have officially been launched in India today. The entry-level devices bring notable hardware at an accessible price point. While the Nord CE 3 Lite price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB/128GB (Rs 21,999 for 8GB/256GB), the Nord Buds 2 will sell for Rs 2,999. General availability is pegged for April 11.

The Nord CE 3 Lite, which is a follow-up to last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite, packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor inside a bigger chassis. You get a 6.72-inch display in this phone (versus 6.59-inch in the Nord CE 2 Lite). The panel is an IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, same as before. The hole punch cutout has been moved to the centre and houses a 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking of which, the Nord CE 3 Lite also gets a higher-res 108MP main camera (versus 64MP in the Nord CE 2 Lite). The secondary 2MP macro and depth are do-overs.

There are a few other updates, too, including faster 67W wired charging (versus 33W in the Nord CE 2 Lite) and stereo speakers. The software, also, is getting a refresh with OnePlus’s latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

The Nord CE 3 Lite has an updated flat-edged design with what OnePlus describes as a “simple yet charming two-circle camera layout.” The phone will come in two colours— Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray, both with varying degree of glossy finish.

As for the Nord Buds 2, those look very similar to the original Nord Buds but pack active noise cancellation and seemingly improved sound. The budget wireless earbuds come with 12.4mm dual drivers, BassWave enhancement algorithm, and fast charging support.