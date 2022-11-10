scorecardresearch
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G tipped to come with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 108MP camera

OnePlus launched the Nord series in 2020 to cater to the mid-budget phone segment.

Written by Priya Pathak
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G tipped to come with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 108MP camera (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

OnePlus is said to be working on a new Nord series phone dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and a new set of leaks has revealed all the critical details of it. According to the leaks, Nord CE 3 5G will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with GadgetGang, has revealed the major specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G suggesting that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord CE 3, as per the leak, will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The smartphone is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. The tipster suggests that the phone may offer a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. There are rumours that the OnePlus CE 3 will draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

OnePlus launched the Nord series in 2020 to cater to the mid-budget phone segment. OnePlus Nord CE 3, as and when it launches, will succeed OnePlus Nord CE 2 which was launched in February this year. Its pricing starts at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB and 128GB storage variants. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inches Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The smartphone comes equipped with 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a single 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

ALSO READ | OnePlus Nord, Nord CE get support for Jio 5G in India

