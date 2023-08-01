OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India announced a month after launch: Check specs, price and more

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India has finally been announced, almost a month after launch at OnePlus’s Nord summer launch event wherein the company also launched the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. The Nord CE 3 5G will be available for buying in India from August 4 at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India price, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The top-end 12GB/256GB model of the phone will set buyers back by Rs 28,999.

The Nord CE 3 will be available across OnePlus’s online and physical experience stores, Amazon, and offline partner channels starting from August 4 (12PM).

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specs, features

The Nord CE 3 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 1080p Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

You get a triple camera setup on the rear of this phone which includes a flagship-grade 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor (also seen on the Nord 3 and OnePlus 11), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, the Nord CE 3 has a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nord CE 3 5G further has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The phone comes in a choice of two colours: Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

