OnePlus Nord Buds 2r to launch in India on July 5; full design revealed

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are set to get a dialled down “2r” option soon much like the company’s OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r wireless earbuds are listed on Amazon now and will launch in India on July 5. The listing page reveals full design which appears to be similar to the existing OnePlus Nord Buds 2, though you’ll be able to get the 2rs in all-new blue shade in addition to a more standard black.

OnePlus has promised to “disclose” more hardware details leading into launch, the listing page mentions. Like for instance, driver information will be revealed on June 27, noise cancellation details on June 29. Battery life information will be out on July 1 while connectivity options will be announced on July 3. Spec-wise, we can expect a lot of overlaps with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The Nord Buds 2 have 12.4mm dynamic drivers and active noise cancellation (ANC). You also get a transparency mode for when you want to stay aware of your surroundings, too. The Nord Buds 2, additionally, support Dolby Atmos playback. You get IP55 dust and splash resistance and USB C charging.

The wireless earbuds are rated to deliver up to 36 hours (with the case combined) with ANC off (versus 30 hours in the Nord Buds). They are rated for 5 hours with ANC on (27 hours with case) and 7 hours with ANC off.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2r are the Buds Pro 2 without wireless charging, head tracking and spatial audio. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

In related news, OnePlus is also gearing to launch “the next Nord” possibly the OnePlus Nord 3 as soon as in July. Watch this space for more updates.