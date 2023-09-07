OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and 2 bring the ultimate experience with attractive offers

Bringing forth the ultimate auditory experience, global smartphone company OnePlus’ Nord Buds are class apart in the market. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earlier this year, along with their new smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r provides the user with rich and accurate sound due to its 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers. This enhances the users’ favourite tunes to a great extent. Moreover, the dual mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm in the Nord Buds 2r ensure that it filters ambient noise precisely during calls and captures clear human voices, conveying clear phone calls.

Most Bud users face the issue of durability; however, the Nord TWS helps users overcome this challenge. With an unparalleled battery life that ensures a 38-hour playback, the Nord Buds 2r boasts great durability. With its IP55 water- and sweat-resistance rating and smooth ergonomic design, Nord Buds 2r is specifically built for intense workout sessions and outdoor adventures. The Buds deliver seamless connectivity as they support Bluetooth 5.3 to ensure a strong and stable connection, which is perfect for users with active and on-the-go lifestyles.

On the same lines, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is another knockout product from OnePlus that defies the rules of the auditory device market. The first Nord truly wireless stereo (TWS) that supports active noise cancellation (ANC), the Nord Buds 2 provides the user with highly effective bass and extreme clarity in the quality of the audio. The Nord Buds 2 come with a BassWave™ Enhancement that keeps the audio content’s quality truly original with a broad bass. With its 12.4 mm extra-large enhancement driver unit, the Nord Buds 2 increases the bass quality for bolder beats.

The Buds stand out in competition as they provide the user with a complete immersive experience by reducing background noise through an instinctive ANC feature with 25 dB of depth and a dual-core processor. Its Transparency Mode brings peace and silence to the user, letting them play music while being able to hear outside voices and background noise.

The Nord Buds 2 comes with several modes, such as Balanced, Serenade, Bass and Bold, which let the users choose the sound quality they want enhanced. Tackling the issue of durability, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also comes with an impeccable battery life that makes them last much longer. At full charge, the buds can last up to 7 hours without their case and up to 36 hours with a charging case. With just 10 minutes of charging, the Nord Buds 2 can work up to 5 hours with the ANC off. With an IP55 rating, the Nord Buds 2 is dust- and water-resistant.

Price, Availability and offers

Coming in two colour variants, Deep Grey and Triple Blue, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r starts at Rs 2199. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are available in colour variants of Thunder Grey and Lightening White for Rs 2999. Both the devices are available across oneplus.in, the OnePlus store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus experience stores, and select partner stores.

In light of the festive season, OnePlus has introduced attractive offers for users. OneCard users can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 200 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and Nord Buds 2r from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. RCC benefit – Link your OnePlus device to get an extra INR 150 off on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. This offer is already live and valid in the month of September as well.