OnePlus is reportedly planning to introduce a new device, the OnePlus Nord 6 in the Nord line-up. While the brand has not officially confirmed the launch date, leaks suggest the device could arrive in the first half or mid-2026. The phone is expected to bring several upgrades in performance, battery capacity, and display quality compared to its predecessor. Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared some other details of the phone including its display, camera and battery.

Here is a closer look at the expected features, specifications, and pricing of the device.

One Plus Nord 6 Launch Date And Price

The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to be launched in the Indian market sometime in mid-2026, some reports estimate this to be July. Although the company has not yet confirmed the exact launch date yet. There are some rumors that the phone will be positioned in the upper mid range category.

As far as pricing is concerned the base variant is expected to cost between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 35,000. This is obviously depending on the RAM and storage configuration that one chooses. This would place the device slightly above the previous Nord models but still competitive in the premium mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus Nord 6 Display

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The panel might support a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz, since OnePlus has been offering this in its flagship devices offering smoother scrolling and improved gaming performance.

Some leaks also suggest that the display could reach up to1800 nits peak brightness, making it easier to use the phone outdoors. A large, high-refresh-rate screen could make the device attractive for users who watch videos, browse social media, or play games on their phones.

OnePlus Nord 6 Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The device might come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, which should allow faster app loading, smoother multitasking, and better gaming performance. These specifications suggest that the Nord 6 could be one of the most powerful phones in the Nord lineup so far.

One Plus Nord 6 Camera

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, supported by an additional secondary lens.

On the front, the device may include a 16MP or 32MP selfie camera. While the Nord series is not primarily known for camera performance, the upcoming model is expected to offer reliable photo and video capabilities for everyday use according to some reports.

OnePlus Nord 6 Battery and Charging

The phone is also said to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 27W of wireless charging. In contrast, the Nord 5 came with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W charging.

OnePlus Nord 6 Software and Other Features

The smartphone is expected to run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, offering improved system performance. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings.