OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new device, the OnePlus Nord 6, in the Nord line-up. With the brand having now confirmed the launch date, which is April 7, 2026, leaks suggest the device could arrive with significantly better specifications in the first half or mid-2026.

The phone is expected to bring several upgrades in performance, battery capacity, and display quality compared to its predecessor. Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared some other details of the phone, including its display, camera, and battery. Here is a closer look at the expected features, specifications, and pricing of the device.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date and Price

The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to be launched in the Indian market on April 7, 2026, at 7PM.

As far as pricing is concerned, the base variant of the device is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,000. For comparison, its predecessor was launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end model was priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus Nord 6 Display

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The panel might support a high refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, since OnePlus has been offering this in its flagship devices, offering smoother scrolling and improved gaming performance.

Some leaks also suggest that the display could reach up to 1800 nits peak brightness, making it easier to use the phone outdoors. A large, high-refresh-rate screen could make the device attractive for users who watch videos, browse social media, or play games on their phones.

OnePlus Nord 6 Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The device might come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, which should allow faster app loading, smoother multitasking, and better gaming performance. These specifications suggest that the Nord 6 could be one of the most powerful phones in the Nord lineup so far.

One Plus Nord 6 Camera

In terms of cameras, the Nord 6 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, supported by an additional secondary lens.

On the front, however, the device may include a 16MP or 32MP selfie camera. Although the OnePlus Nord series is not primarily known for camera performance, the upcoming model is expected to offer reliable photo and video capabilities for everyday use according to some reports.

OnePlus Nord 6 Battery and Charging

The phone is expected to come with a massive 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging and 27W of wireless charging. Just for comparison, the Nord 5 came with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W charging.

OnePlus Nord 6 Software and Other Features

The smartphone is expected to run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, offering improved system performance. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings.