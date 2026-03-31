OnePlus is all set to introduce a new device in the Nord line-up, the OnePlus Nord 6. Ever since OnePlus has confirmed the launch date, April 7, 2026, for this device, multiple leaks have started to float on the internet that suggest that the device could arrive with significantly better specifications.

A dedicated microsite for the phone has already gone live on Amazon, which confirms that the device will be available to buy on the e-commerce platform.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Date and Price

The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to be launched in the Indian market on April 7, 2026, at 7PM.

As far as pricing is concerned, the base variant of the device is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,000. For comparison, its predecessor was launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end model was priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus Nord 6 Display

OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The phone also comes with support for a dedicated Touch Reflex Chip to provide 3,200Hz of instant touch sampling.

The phone supports lowering brightness down to 2 nits, along with 3,840Hz of PWM dimming for reducing eye strain in low-light environments. There is also support for Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, which is a welcome feature.

OnePlus Nord 6 Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The device will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, which should allow faster app loading, smoother multitasking, and better gaming performance. These specifications suggest that the Nord 6 could be one of the most powerful phones in the Nord lineup so far.

One Plus Nord 6 Camera

The OnePlus Nord 6 is teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit. However, other details about the phone’s cameras are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus.

The main camera could be coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with up to 20x digital zoom capabilities. Lastly, the handset could be launched with a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and videos, housed inside a punch-hole display cutout.

OnePlus Nord 6 Battery and Charging

OnePlus has improved on the battery segment this time with the introduction of a 9,000mAh battery on the phone, which the company claims can last up to 2.5 days of moderate use.

This is also the biggest battery OnePlus has ever fitted in a phone, with the second-best being the OnePlus 15R that came with a 7,400mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6 Software and Other Features

The smartphone is expected to run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, offering improved system performance. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings.