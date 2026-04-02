OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 6 on April 7. The upcoming mid-range smartphone is expected to offer a significantly faster processor and a large battery capable of easily lasting beyond a full day. A dedicated product page for the device has recently gone live on Amazon, confirming that the Nord 6 will be sold through the platform. Here’s a summary of the key details revealed so far about this new mid-range offering.

OnePlus Nord 6 camera:

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to feature a dual-camera system on the back, led by a 50MP Sony LYT sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by a secondary rear lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone may include a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Nord 6 display and chipset:

In terms of display and performance, the OnePlus Nord 6 could sport a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with an Adreno 825 GPU. It is anticipated to run on Android 16 with the custom OxygenOS 16 interface layered on top.

OnePlus Nord 6 battery:

The latest leaks about the OnePlus Nord 6 battery are truly eye-catching. Reports suggest the phone will house a massive 9000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging for rapid power-ups. The device is expected to come with multiple certifications to ensure resistance against dust and water. In addition, it will include intelligent features designed to enhance overall usability and performance.

OnePlus claims the Nord 6 is designed for durability. The phone carries multiple IP certifications, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, ensuring protection against water splashes, dust, and even high-pressure jets. This makes it one of the most robust smartphones available in its segment.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

While the official pricing hasn’t been announced yet, reports suggest the device could be priced under Rs 40,000. Specifically, the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may launch at around Rs 39,999, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.