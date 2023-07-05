OnePlus Nord 3 5G with Dimensity 9000, 80W fast charging launched in India: Specs, price, other details

OnePlus Nord 3 5G officially arrives in India today, alongside a bunch of other devices including the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Buds 2r. The Nord 3, as you can probably tell by the name, is a follow-up to last year’s Nord 2T. The new phone brings a sizeable list of upgrades over the outgoing model. It has a bigger screen, more powerful processor, a bigger battery and a flagship-grade primary camera. Being a Nord series phone means, the pricing, too, is fairly aggressive for what’s in store.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G India price, availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 33,999. A model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 37,999. General availability is pegged for July 15.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G specs, features

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes in two colours: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. While the Tempest Gray model has a textured matte finish, the Misty Green version is a bit glossy. The phone has a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The outer frame is made of plastic. You get an alert slider and IR blaster. The Nord 3 is also IP54 certified.

Flip over to the front and you get a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and is protected by Dragontrail glass.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 (same chipset seen inside the OnePlus Pad). This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus is committing to 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates.

For photography, the Nord 3 has a triple camera setup which is a combination of 50MP wide (Sony IMX890/OIS), 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery and there is support for 80W fast charging.