OnePlus Nord 3 5G versus iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G versus Poco F5 5G:  Every difference that you wanted to know

India’s premium midrange smartphone space is buzzing. OnePlus has launched the Nord 3 5G, iQOO the Neo 7 Pro 5G. Both phones pack solid hardware inside an attractive chassis and are clearly set to take the market by storm with the tremendous value proposition on offer. Then there is the Poco F5 5G, that gives you power and pizzazz at under Rs 30,000.

Each of these phones has one big USP that sets it apart from the other. But regardless, they are all prime contenders for the crown of best premium midrangers in town. Here we pit the three phones up against each other to see how they stack up. So, let’s get started,

OnePlus Nord 3 5G versus iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G versus Poco F5 5G: Specs, top features, prices compared:

Design: iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes in two finishes. The one in orange has a leather finish while the phone’s black version uses AG glass. iQOO doesn’t specify the type of glass. The Neo 7 Pro weighs up to 199.5g and measures up to 8.85mm. The OnePlus Nord 3 has a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes in a choice of matte gray and glossy green. It is IP54 certified, too. The phone weighs about 193g and measures 8.15mm in thickness. The Poco F5 is made entirely out of plastic and weighs in at about 181g. It measures 7.98mm. You get IP53 rating in this phone.

Biometrics: The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and iQOO Neo 7 Pro have an in-display fingerprint reader. The Poco F5 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Display: The Poco F5 has a 6.67-inch 1080p pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The panel can peak 1,000nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is available. The OnePlus Nord 3 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1,450nits, supports HDR10+ and is protected by Dragontrail glass. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300nits of peak brightness (with HDR10+ support).

Processor: Poco F5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chip. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. While the OnePlus Nord 3 has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Software: The OnePlus Nord 3 runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus is committing to 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Poco F5 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and will get 2 years of major OS and up to 3 years of security updates. iQOO Neo 7 Pro runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and it will also receive 2 major OS and 3 years of security updates only.

Cameras: The OnePlus Nord 3 has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor, the same sensor seen inside the flagship OnePlus 11. The sensor also sits behind an optically stabilised lens. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The OnePlus Nord 3 is capable of recording 4K@60fps videos. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has three cameras on the back: 50MP (Samsung GN5) with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. The front camera is 16MP. Poco F5 has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main with OIS, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. It, too, has a 16MP front camera.

Battery/Charging: All the three phones pack a 5,000mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro supports 120W fast charging, OnePlus Nord 3 80W fast charging, and the Poco F5 supports up to 67W fast charging.

India prices: OnePlus Nord 3 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. You can get the Poco F5 5G with 8GB/256GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 33,999.