OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus BWZ2 ANC to launch on July 5

OnePlus, today, announced that it will launch a bunch of new hardware including OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC at a special global OnePlus Nord Summer event on July 5. OnePlus has— also— released the first look at the design of the OnePlus Nord 3, which appears to be the “hero” product among the lot. It will – presumably— be a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 likewise, should replace the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r wireless earbuds are expected to be a dialled down more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The OnePlus BWZ2 ANC meanwhile will build upon the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, possibly with even better active noise cancellation going by OnePlus’s choice of naming— but we’ll see.

The OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus has confirmed will come in two “arresting” colours called Tempest Gray and Misty Green. While the Tempest Gray model will have a textured matte finish, the Misty Green version will feature a glossy finish. The design, all round, seems to be based on the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 2V, which is to say it will have a flat chassis, presumably made of plastic. The alert slider seems to be a big draw after OnePlus for some reason chose to remove it from certain Nord devices in the past. Granular hardware details are a mystery at the time of writing but it’s confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will have a triple camera setup on the rear.

OnePlus Nord 3 was imminent after OnePlus kicked off a promotional campaign called “the Lab” to allow the OnePlus community to test and review “the next Nord” ahead of potential launch. OnePlus touts the Lab as an initiative to encourage— and showcase— “unfiltered” reviews from creators based on their skill, rather than follower count. The said reviews were pegged to go live sometime in July and the OnePlus Nord 3 launch is right on schedule.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 launch is a surprise, as there has not been a lot of buzz about it in the grapevine but it’s interesting to see OnePlus vying for more options for potential buyers across different price points. The Nord CE 3, OnePlus has confirmed, will arrive in Aqua Surge, but there should be more options available at launch.