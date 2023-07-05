OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G, Nord Buds 2r India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

OnePlus is all set to introduce a slew of devices, from smartphones to wireless earbuds, in the Indian market. The all-new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will make their India debut today. i.e. on July 5 at 7:00 PM in the evening at OnePlus Nord Summer launch event. Being Nord devices, we can expect “affordability” as one of the big headlining features.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G, Nord Buds 2r: Watch LIVE launch

The new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will be launched today at 7:00 PM (IST) in the evening. One can watch the live stream of their launch event on OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link.

OnePlus Nord 3 will be the “hero” product among the lot. It will be a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord 2/2T. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 should replace the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r wireless earbuds are expected to be a dialled down, more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The OnePlus BWZ2 ANC will build upon the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, possibly with even better active noise cancellation going by OnePlus’s choice of naming.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G, Nord Buds 2r: Confirmed specs, features

The OnePlus Nord 3 will come in two colours: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. While the Tempest Gray model will have a textured matte finish, the Misty Green version will feature a glossy finish. The design, all round, seems to be based on the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is to say it will have a flat chassis, presumably made of plastic. The alert slider seems to be a big draw after OnePlus chose to remove it from some Nord devices in the past. OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 3 will have a 120Hz display and 50MP main OIS camera. The sensor used, which is Sony IMX890, is the same as seen on the flagship OnePlus 11. Rounding off the package will be 80W fast charging and up to 16GB of RAM.

The Nord C3 5G will also have the same 50MP main sensor as the Nord 3. It will also have the same 80W fast charging support baked-in. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and boot OxygenOS 13.1. It will have a 120Hz display and NFC connectivity to go.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will come with 12.4mm driver setup, dual mics and up to 38 hours of total listening time (8 hours for buds). These wireless earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.3 and come with a 94ms low-latency mode. OnePlus will offer them in two colours: Deeo Gray and Triple Blue.

Stay tuned for more updates.