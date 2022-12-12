OnePlus Monitor X27, E24 launched in India with up to 2K 165Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium support: Details

OnePlus Monitor X27 and OnePlus Monitor E24 have been launched in India today. As expected, the X27 is being billed as a premium monitor designed for work and play while the E24 is focused at “everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment,” according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Monitor X27, E24 prices in India, availability

OnePlus has launched the X27 monitor in India at a price of Rs 27,999. It will go on sale on its website starting from January 15.

The price and availability details of the E24 monitor will be recalled soon, OnePlus says.

OnePlus Monitor X27, E24 specs, features

OnePlus is positioning the X27 “for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study.” As the naming suggests, it has a 27-inch screen. The resolution is 2K or 1440p. It can refresh at up to 165Hz per second and has a 1ms response time. A big takeaway is the added support for AMD FreeSync Premium, a higher-tier version of FreeSync that allows for a potentially tear-free gameplay experience by roping in features like low framerate compensation (LFC).

The design of the monitor is sleek with a metal stand which is also adjustable. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI, USB Type-C, VGA, headphone jack, and DC power ports. The Type C port, here, can fast charge devices by up to 65Hz and supports display out.

The E24 is meanwhile geared as “a mid-range product offering a series of great features at a highly accessible price point,” OnePlus says, adding that it would be “a convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment.” This is a 24-inch monitor with a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate.

