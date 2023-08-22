OnePlus makes OxygenOS 14 closed beta program live for Nord 3

OnePlus has announced the start of the OxygenOS 14 closed beta program for the OnePlus Nord 3. The program is available to select users who have registered their interest.

“We are looking for the OnePlus Nord 3 Indian users that want to experience the OxygenOS 14 in advance, and, by submitting feedback and sharing your suggestions, help us improve everyone’s software experience. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on the OnePlus Nord 3 and love testing new software, now is the time to join.,” company wrote on its Community page.

The OxygenOS 14 closed beta program is a chance for early adopters to try out the latest version of OnePlus’s custom Android skin. The closed beta program is currently only available in India, and only 500 users will be selected by the company to try it out. OnePlus will also reward users who participate in the program with excellent performances.

The update includes several new features and improvements including few interface tweaks, performance upgrades, lock screen customisation, Material You support for more apps, new themes in OnePlus Store app, fix auto rotate toggle, better gaming optimisation and more.

To be eligible for the beta program, you need to meet the following requirements:

— You are OnePlus Nord 3 India variant user.

— You are an active OnePlus Community member

— You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback App.

— You are willing to join our CBT Telegram group to communicate with the OnePlus team and other users actively and friendly.

— For confidentiality, participants are not allowed to secretly share the CBT installation package or any content related to the internal beta with people outside the project team.

OxygenOS 14 is a beta program and therefore has several bugs. It is advisable not to use it on your primary device. There are also some known issues with this update. Charging icon doesn’t show two decimal places on the lock screen with super flash charger

— Ringing of the phone in case of no incoming call

— Screen blackout when swiping left or right at the bottom of the screen for switching between recent apps

— Long screenshot displays abnormally on Weather warning page

— Probable mis-ordering of album photos

— After taking a photo and clicking the bottom in the left corner to enter the album, this photo can’t be deleted normally

— Google Contacts fails to delete multiple contacts

— Camera may fail to recognise QR code

— Screen flashes during auto screen-off

— Probable issue of splash screen when switching tasks through multitasking backend with playing video in the background

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.