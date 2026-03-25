OnePlus is once again in the spotlight. After dismissing rumours of shutting operations in many countries a month ago, the company’s India head has called it quits. Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has stepped down from his role, effective from March 31, 2026. Liu is currently serving his notice period and is expected to return to China. His departure, however, raises clouds of doubt on OnePlus’ future in India.

The Oppo-owned smartphone maker, which revolutionised the ‘flagship killer’ segment of phones a decade ago, officially confirmed Liu’s departure, stating, “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

However, the company also confirmed that OnePlus India operations will continue under the existing local strategy. The company’s business continuity has been ensured by the local management.

Liu had joined OnePlus India as CEO in 2024 and played a key role in strengthening the brand’s presence in the world’s largest smartphone market. Last month, he had publicly dismissed rumours of OnePlus shutting down or scaling back operations in several international markets, calling such reports “misinformation.”

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Is OnePlus overseeing global restructuring?

Liu’s exit has reignited speculation about a broader global reset at OnePlus and its parent company, BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo and Vivo. Recent reports suggested that OnePlus has been quietly reducing its footprint in certain regions, which was marked by declining shipments in 2024, cancellation of some products, and scaled-down teams in the US and Europe. Many key decisions are reportedly pushed back to the China headquarters.

With rumours of OnePlus quitting India, the company has assured there is “no reason for users in India to be concerned.” Despite Liu’s departure, the company assures that its India strategy remains unchanged and local operations will continue as usual. No information has been shared yet regarding Liu’s successor or any immediate organisational changes in the Indian leadership team.

The rumours come on the heels of OnePlus revitalising its midrange and premium smartphone segment with the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R launches, which were held prior to the beginning of 2026 to get a head start.

What about upcoming launches

With Liu’s departure confirmed, rumours now hint that OnePlus is currently preparing the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 lineup in India. The Nord 6 lineup is expected to arrive soon and continue the brand’s strong focus on the mid-range segment in India, possibly with a Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. There is also a possibility of a OnePlus 15T launching in India in the coming months, sitting between the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R.

However, uncertainty remains over whether flagship models like the OnePlus 16 and OnePlus 16R will be released later in the year.