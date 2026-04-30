OnePlus has denied reports that hinted its merger with sister brand Realme in a statement released exclusively to Financial Express Online.

The Oppo-owned brand, which has been around for more than a decade in India and defined the ‘flagship-killer’ smartphone segment, stated that the company continues its business operations as usual.

“OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation,” the Chinese brand told the website.

Meanwhile, Realme declined to comment on the rumour. The brand is yet to come up with a public statement regarding the merger speculations.

Rumours of global OnePlus-Realme merger: Controversy explained

Earlier in the day, several reports emerged on social media, claiming that OnePlus and Realme are planning to merge their operations. The speculation, which originated from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, suggests a significant restructuring within the BBK Electronics ecosystem, potentially reshaping the mid-premium and premium smartphone segments in India.

According to the unverified report, OnePlus and Realme will combine their product development, marketing, software, and supply chain resources under a new sub-business unit. The merger is said to be led by OnePlus China president Li Jie, who would report directly to OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau. It also stated that Realme’s former vice president, Wang Wei, may take on the role of deputy head.

However, the official statements to Financial Express from both OnePlus and Realme are contrasting, which could fuel speculations about the future of the brands, their products and services in India.

As of now, OnePlus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The brand recently launched the OnePlus Nord 6 series phones in the midrange segment, slotting under the OnePlus 15R. Realme’s products and services also seem to be available normally.

OnePlus, Realme market share in India

The merger rumours come amidst a challenging Indian smartphone market for both brands. According to Counterpoint Research’s Q1 2026 report, India’s overall smartphone shipments declined 3% year-on-year, marking the weakest quarter in six years.

Realme secured the fifth position with an 11% market share, driven by strong online demand for budget and mid-range models such as the realme P3 Lite and Narzo 80 Lite series. OnePlus, while smaller in overall volume, continued to dominate the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000 – Rs 45,000) on platforms like Amazon, thanks to steady demand for its Nord series and the recently launched Nord 6.

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However, industry estimates suggest OnePlus has faced a significant year-on-year decline in shipments over the past year, thus putting the brand under a lot of pressure from rivals like Vivo, Samsung and Oppo.

Both brands have carved out distinct identities over the years. OnePlus has positioned itself as a premium yet accessible performance-centric brand with its “Never Settle” philosophy, furthered by a clean OxygenOS experience. Realme, meanwhile, has built a loyal base by offering aggressive value-for-money devices with flashy designs and feature-packed mid-range phones.