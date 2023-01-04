OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds with spatial audio, Hi-Res and ANC launched at around 11,000: Full details

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China today alongside the OnePlus 11 5G phone. These are high-end wireless earbuds with premium features including smart adaptive noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res and spatial audio. OnePlus is also touting its partnership with Dynaudio. The duo has co-created the OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s dual driver system which is being billed as “MelodyBoost”. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in China is set at CNY 899 which roughly translates to Rs 11,000.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | Specs, features and everything else you need to know

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with dual drivers called MelodyBoost which OnePlus has co-developed with Dynaudio. The partnership extends in to the earbuds’ equaliser settings as well. The setup includes an 11m driver to drive base while another 6mm driver is seemingly designed to deliver a wider range of sound and clear vocals.

Together, the setup should entail “stereo-grade audio quality on portable earphones”, OnePlus claims. It is complementing this dual driver system with crystal polymer diaphragms to ensure better balance and tone.

These wireless earbuds also support head tracking and spatial audio alongside Hi-Res (LHDC) playback.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) can eliminate ambient noise up to 48dB, OnePlus says. The earbuds also offer personalised noise cancellation by analysing the users’ ear canal.

They support Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and are rated to deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with “multiple additional charges in the case.”

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 | India launch date

OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are coming to India on February 7 with the OnePlus 11. In China, they will go on sale starting from January 9, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

