OnePlus Buds Pro 2 full design revealed ahead of February 7 India launch; check what’s new

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 11 5G in India on February 7. The company has promised to unveil “an array of OnePlus products” on that day including the wireless OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at an event in New Delhi. While there’s very little information about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 available on the web, new images of the device have been shared by OnePlus on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The image shared has a retail box of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in frame. It reveals the design, specs and an Arbor Green shade of the device. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is seen sporting a long stem. The earbuds, in the image, have a combination of matte and glossy finish. The Arbor Green colour model of the device, shown in the image, looks beautiful and compact.

The overall design of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro. Only the microphone holes in the earbuds, this time, appear bigger than the previous model. Bigger holes could mean that the upcoming OnePlus earbuds could feature improved noise cancellation but this is just a conjecture.

According to a report from Pricebaba that came around October this year, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is said to come with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers which we see in the OPPO Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The report claims that the new earbuds will come with support for LDHC 4.0 spatial audio and offer up to 45db of active noise cancellation (ANC). It also says that each earbud will have three microphones onboard for improved voice cancellation during calls. Other claims include 6 hours of battery life and up to 22 hours with the case with ANC activated. Without ANC, it is said to offer up to 9 hours of playback time and can last for up to 38 hours with the case.

