OnePlus budget tablet may be in works, spotted at BIS certification; what we know so far

OnePlus entered the tablet segment during the year’s beginning and it turned out to pique consumer’s interest. Now, the Chinese consumer tech giant is finding ways to re-enter this space with an affordable option.

While the company is tight-lipped about any details, the tipsters have taken this opportunity to shed light on the expected features and specs. It was also seen allegedly on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) official website, which confirms that Indian users will be able to buy and use it.

A tipster who goes by @1NormalUsername on Twitter spotted a reference to the upcoming OnePlus tab – “OnePlus Pad Go” and “OPD2304” – However, that’s not the right measure to expect devices as these screenshots may be manipulated, thanks to tools like Inspect Element.

@1NormalUsername noted “OPD2304” and shared a screenshot of the same being available on the BIS website. Now, this seems could be on the much more reliable side. BIS suggests that two models – OPD2304 and OPD2305 – were registered recently.

OnePlus Pad Go: What is known so far about the upcoming budget tablet?

OnePlus is working on a budget or entry-level tablet with support for cellular networks. It could come in two variants – WiFi and Cellular, and as per the market trends, the WiFi variant – if launched – would cost less.

The two-variant guess also corroborates with BIS report outlining two model numbers – OPD2304 and OPD2305. That’s it for now until an official word from the company.

The bigger brother: OnePlus Pad

FETechBytes had the opportunity to review the OnePlus Pad, and simply put – we had our likes and dislikes. The premium design is to fall for, given the 7:5 aspect ratio. However, the display felt prone to accidental touches while using. But, OnePlus’ attempt to make a tablet (and, at the right price) is something we favoured.

