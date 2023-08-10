OnePlus acknowledges “green-screen” issue in phones; to offer lifetime warranty to these users

OnePlus India has announced a lifetime screen warranty for all OnePlus phones affected by the green line issue. The issue, which causes a persistent green line to appear on the display, has been reported in a number of AMOLED smartphones including OnePlus phone models like OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, and 9R.

The green line issue is a hardware problem and not something that can be fixed by a software update. According to an Android Authority report, in case of this issue, either the display of the phone needs to be changed.

While this seems to be an issue across several AMOLED smartphone, OnePlus has acknowledged this flaw for its phones and announced to offer lifetime screen warranty across its affected devices.

Under the new warranty policy, OnePlus will replace the screen of any affected phone free of charge. The new policy is currently available only for users in India.

The company in a statement to Android Authority has acknowledged the issue and has asked the affected OnePlus users to take their phone to nearby OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis.

“We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation,” the company said.

Separately, OnePlus is also giving upgrade discounts to affected OnePlus users. However, this doesn’t apply to all OnePlus models. The company has clarified that it will give a voucher to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone but this offer is applicable on select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices. Users of OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, and 9R facing green line issue will be eligible for a discount voucher to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone. There’s no mention of OnePlus 10 or 11 series. Please note that the screen replacement may be impacted due to parts availability in some locations.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.