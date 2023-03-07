OnePlus Ace 2V launched with Dimensity 9000, 80W fast charging: Specs, price, and everything else to know

OnePlus Ace 2V has officially been launched in China. The 2V is an alternate version of the OnePlus Ace 2, aka OnePlus 11R, with a brand new design and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset at the helm. Everything taken into consideration, the 2V in fact seems like a direct sequel to the OnePlus Ace, aka OnePlus 10R, even more so than the Ace 2.

OnePlus Ace 2V specs, features

The design of the Ace 2V is quite different from the Ace 2’s. Like the original Ace/10R, the 2V has a flat and pointy frame made of plastic. The screen, too, is flat and has a hole punch cutout at the centre. A welcome upgrade— over the OnePlus Ace— is the alert slider which is making a comeback, here, same as the Ace 2/11R. The phone comes in two finishes— glossy green and relatively matte black.

Spec-wise, you get a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution (2772x1240p) and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits and supports HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, the 2V has a Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone boots ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

For photography, the Ace 2V has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main sensor (behind an optically stabilised lens) mated to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The 2V is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The phone packs an IR emitter and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

OnePlus Ace 2V price, India launch details

OnePlus Ace 2V price in China starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,200) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,500). The top-shelf model of the Ace 2V with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will set buyers back by CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,100).

The phone’s pricing seems to suggest that OnePlus is positioning the Ace 2V as a watered-down, more affordable Ace 2 in China. There is no word on global launch and availability at the time of writing, though buzz has it that the same phone may be rebranded as a Nord device for India.