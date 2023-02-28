OnePlus Ace 2V first look at design out ahead of March 7 launch: Full details

OnePlus is prepping a new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 in China with an updated design and possibly, a high-end MediaTek Dimensity processor at the helm. The phone in question is called the OnePlus Ace 2V and it us launching in OnePlus’s home market on March 7, 2023,

Ahead of launch, OnePlus has revealed the full design of the phone, giving a good first look at the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V. The phone is confirmed to arrive in two colour, somewhat glossy green and relatively matte, more or less on the lines of the OnePlus Ace 2 which sells in India under the name of OnePlus 11R.

The design of the OnePlus Ace 2V, though, is quite different from the OnePlus Ace 2. The biggest takeaway is that the new phone seems like a direct successor to the original OnePlus Ace, aka OnePlus 10R which is to say that it feature a flat and pointy frame— this appears to be plastic. The screen, too, is flat and has a hole punch cutout at the centre. A welcome upgrade— to the OnePlus Ace— is the alert slider which is making a comeback, here, same as the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus Ace 2V has three cameras on the back with vertically aligned individual camera housing.

Buzz has it that the OnePlus Ace 2V will be a OnePlus Ace 2 with Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset and a dialled down 64MP main camera along with slower 80W fast charging relative to the OnePlus Ace 2. OnePlus is yet to share hardware details but now that the full design is out, we can expect more details to follow in the days leading into launch.

In related news, the OnePlus 11R is going on sale in India for the first time starting today. The 11R costs Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 44,999 for 16GB/256GB. Be sure to read our full review of the OnePlus 11R here.