OnePlus Ace 2 Pro versus Redmi K60 Ultra: Every difference that you wanted to know

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and Redmi K60 Ultra are two different phones but they have one common goal. To make high-end specs available at mainstream prices. They are probably the first phones in the world to ship with a staggering 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There are other niceties, too, including top-shelf chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek and insane fast charging.

Here we compare the two phones to see how they stack up against each other.

Display: The Redmi K60 Ultra has a 12-bit 6.67-inch 1.5K (2712x1220p) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi is using a custom X7 chip inside the phone that helps achieve a native frame rate of 144 FPS in some 30 games. The panel can playback HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a 10-bit 6.74-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1240p) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600nits of peak brightness. The Ace 2 Pro’s display will work when wet, OnePlus claims.

Processor: The Redmi K60 Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Both phones are available with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Cameras: The Redmi K60 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the back which is a combination of 54MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 20MP camera. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back which is a combination of 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Battery, charging: The Redmi K60 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 2 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.

Prices: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 which roughly translates to Rs 34,600. This is for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus will offer the Ace 2 Pro with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will set buyers back by CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,600). The Redmi K60 Ultra starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,550) for 12GB/256GB going all the way up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 41,300) for 24GB/1TB.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.