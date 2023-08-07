scorecardresearch
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on this date; to be a more powerful OnePlus Ace 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Ace 2 Pro will be more powerful than the OnePlus Ace 2.

Written by FE Tech Desk
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to come in two colours.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, a follow-up to the OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R, in China on August 16. The Ace 2 Pro will be more powerful than the OnePlus Ace 2, its marquee feature being Qualcomm’s fastest (at the time of writing) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and more exhaustive vapour cooling setup. Furthermore, a promo video shared by the company ahead of D-day, reveals the full design of the Ace 2 Pro leaving little to the imagination.

Right out of the gate, it appears that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a design scheme similar to the OnePlus Ace 2. The phone will be available in a choice of two colours: green and black/gray. The striking rounded camera module from the OnePlus 11, is being carried over here, too, just like it is on the Ace 2. The Ace 2 Pro will have a triple camera setup more specifically, headlined by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation. Whether it is the same sensor used on the Ace 2 or that as the OnePlus 11R, remains to be seen. The OnePlus 11R, though it has the same hardware specs as the OnePlus Ace 2, uses a Sony IMX890 sensor. Even the more budget-oriented OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 5G use the same sensor.

Also Read | OnePlus 11R review: The fan edition OnePlus phone you’d been waiting for?

Also Read

The OnePlus Ace 2 for context has a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR playback. You get a hole punch cutout at the centre and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics. Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone boots ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace 2 launched with Android 13, 100W fast charging: Specs, price, and everything else to know

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main mated to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Ace 2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging.

Aside from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to come with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 14:51 IST

