OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with up to 24GB RAM, 150W fast charging and more: Specs, price

OnePlus has launched the Ace 2 Pro in China today. As the name suggests, it’s a pro variant of the OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R with more powerful hardware including Qualcomm’s top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W fast charging. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 which roughly translates to Rs 34,600. This is for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus will offer the Ace 2 Pro with staggering 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will set buyers back by CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,600).

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1240×2772p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1600nits. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the Ace 2 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This is paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS4.0 storage. Running the show is ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

For photography, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a trio of sensors on the back including a 50-megapixel wide, 8-megapixel ultrawide and another 2-megapixel macro. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The setup seems identical to the one on the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. OnePlus is touting the phone’s Rain Water Touch technology which uses a combination of a customised touch chip and in-house touch algorithm to allows its display to work even when wet. The phone weighs 210g and comes in two finishes including green and gray. It will go on sale in China starting from August 23. There is no word if and when OnePlus plans to launch the Ace 2 Pro in India at the time of writing.

