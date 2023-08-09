OnePlus Ace 2 Pro display, battery, fast charging specs confirmed ahead of August 16 launch: Details

OnePlus has started teasing the core specs of its upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone ahead of launch in China on August 16. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is expected to be a more powerful follow-up to the OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R, is shaping up to be a high-end phone with some top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2772×1240 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The specs may seem similar to the OnePlus Ace 2’s but OnePlus is using a new Q9+ panel sourced from BOE which is theoretically an improvement over the Ace 2’s Q9 in terms of colours and uniformity. Rounding off the package is a hole punch cut-out at the centre housing a 16MP selfie camera, same as the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus is also bringing back its 150W fast charging tech, after its maiden venture in the OnePlus 10R, with updates across the board from updated battery health measures to a all-new GaN fast charger which will also support 45W PD charging so you will be able to fast charge other supported devices using it. Furthermore, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is also set to become the first OnePlus smartphone to support the UFCS protocol which is aimed at bringing compatibility to Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Huawei phones in terms of proprietary charging solutions.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery and OnePlus claims you will be able to top it up completely in 17 minutes using the bundled charger.

Design reveal of the phone is already out. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a design scheme similar to the OnePlus Ace 2. The phone will be available in a choice of two colours: green and black/gray. Aside from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to come with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.