scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro display, battery, fast charging specs confirmed ahead of August 16 launch: Details

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is shaping up to be a high-end phone with some top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W fast charging.

Written by FE Tech Desk
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to come in two colours.

OnePlus has started teasing the core specs of its upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone ahead of launch in China on August 16. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is expected to be a more powerful follow-up to the OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R, is shaping up to be a high-end phone with some top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2772×1240 pixels resolution and HDR10+ support. The specs may seem similar to the OnePlus Ace 2’s but OnePlus is using a new Q9+ panel sourced from BOE which is theoretically an improvement over the Ace 2’s Q9 in terms of colours and uniformity. Rounding off the package is a hole punch cut-out at the centre housing a 16MP selfie camera, same as the OnePlus Ace 2.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch on this date; to be a more powerful OnePlus Ace 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Also Read

OnePlus is also bringing back its 150W fast charging tech, after its maiden venture in the OnePlus 10R, with updates across the board from updated battery health measures to a all-new GaN fast charger which will also support 45W PD charging so you will be able to fast charge other supported devices using it. Furthermore, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is also set to become the first OnePlus smartphone to support the UFCS protocol which is aimed at bringing compatibility to Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Huawei phones in terms of proprietary charging solutions.

Also Read | OnePlus 11R review: The fan edition OnePlus phone you’d been waiting for?

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery and OnePlus claims you will be able to top it up completely in 17 minutes using the bundled charger.

Design reveal of the phone is already out. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a design scheme similar to the OnePlus Ace 2. The phone will be available in a choice of two colours: green and black/gray. Aside from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to come with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

More Stories on
OnePlus
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 14:59 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS