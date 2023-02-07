OnePlus Ace 2 launched with Android 13, 100W fast charging: Specs, price, and everything else to know

OnePlus Ace 2 has officially been launched in China. The same phone is expected to arrive in India under the name of OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R comes with a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and 100W fast charging. OnePlus Ace 2 price in China start at CNY 2,799 which roughly translates to Rs 34,100.

OnePlus Ace 2 specs, features

The Ace 2 has a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution (272x1240p) and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR playback. You get a hole punch cutout at the centre and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, the Ace 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone boots ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 in China (the model launching in India should come with OxygenOS equivalent).

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main mated to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Ace 2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. The phone has a glass back and plastic frame. OnePlus is retaining the alert slider in this phone.

OnePlus Ace 2 price

OnePlus Ace 2 price in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 34,100) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs 37,800). The top-shelf model of the Ace 2 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will set buyers back by CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 42,700).