OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship device, the OnePlus 16, in China in October. This will be followed by its rollout in international markets, including India. Although as of now nothing is officially confirmed about the device, there are a lot of rumours floating on the internet about it. The latest rumour is that the OnePlus 16 will have thinner bezels compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the device might have a 200MP main camera sensor.

Apart from this, several leaks and rumours have revealed details about the display, battery, processor, and camera. Here’s a complete roundup of everything known so far about the device.

OnePlus 16 camera

One of the most widely discussed leaks about the device focuses on its camera setup. Tipster Smart Pikachu, in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claimed that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 200MP rear camera sensor. The sensor is likely to be Samsung’s HP5, which has previously been used in a Realme smartphone.

OnePlus 16 processor, battery, and thermals

Under the hood, OnePlus is rumoured to insert the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. This will make the OnePlus 16 likely to one of the first devices to be powered by a 2nm Snapdragon chipset. To support this powerful performance, the device is expected to offer LPDDR6 RAM. As far as software is concerned, the OnePlus 16 is expected to ship with Android 17-based OxygenOS 17 out of the box.

Battery life could be a major highlight of the OnePlus 16. According to tipster Old Chen Air, the device may feature a next-generation “Glacier Battery” with a capacity approaching 9,000mAh. If accurate, this would mark a significant jump from the 7,300mAh unit used in its predecessor, the OnePlus 15.

For security, the device may include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and is likely to run on Android 17-based OxygenOS 17.

OnePlus is expected to have taken the decision to rely on standard thermal solutions instead of a built-in active cooling fan for the OnePlus 16. It is also likely to omit capacitive shoulder triggers, indicating that gaming-focused hardware features may not be a priority on this device.

OnePlus 16 expected price

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be priced at around CNY 5,000 (approximately Rs 67,600), indicating a slight increase over its predecessors. The price increase could be attributed to the ongoing shortage of memory chips.