The OnePlus 15T is about to come out, and the company has released a number of teasers that give hints about its display and rear camera setup. Li Jie Louis, the President of OnePlus China, wrote a post recently that confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will have a huge 7,500mAh battery. It has also been confirmed that the OnePlus 15T can charge its battery at a rate of 100W with a wired charger and 50W with a wireless charger. The battery also has OnePlus’s Glacier Battery technology, which has been used in some of their older devices with CAT.

The upcoming OnePlus 15T has a significantly large battery compared to the OnePlus 13T, which had a 6,260mAh battery and supported 80W fast charging, which was released in 2025. To recall, the OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery, and the OnePlus 15R has a 7,400mAh battery.

OnePlus 15T will boast an extensive range of dust and water resistance certifications:

In addition to this, Li Jie Louis confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will have a variety of dust and water resistance ratings, such as IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. The executive also emphasized the fact that the OnePlus 15T is the “only small-screen flagship currently available that offers” this set of protection ratings. It is worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 13T comes with an IP65 rating, while the OnePlus 15 comes with the same set of ratings, i.e., IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

The OnePlus 15T phone that is coming out soon will have a 6.32-inch screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The OnePlus 15T smartphone that is coming out soon will have two cameras on the back. One will be a Sony sensor with 50 megapixels, called the Lytia 700 sensor, and the other will be a Samsung sensor with 50 megapixels, called the JN5 sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor will power the new OnePlus 15T smartphone. It will have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage

OnePlus 15T is expected India price:

OnePlus 15T is expected to launch in the first half of 2026 in India. The base variant could fall in the range of Rs 59,999 to Rs 70,000, and the higher-end variants could go up to Rs 75,000, which is in line with the OnePlus 15 flagship’s price strategy.