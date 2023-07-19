OnePlus 12 specs leaked hinting at bigger battery, faster charging and more

More details of OnePlus 12 are out in a recent leak. The leaked information indicates that OnePlus could offer some serious upgrades in the OnePlus 12 over is predecessor OnePlus 11. This includes a bigger battery life, camera enhancements and faster charging speeds.

According to a leak from Smartprix x OnLeaks, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a significantly larger battery capacity compared to its predecessors. The phone could have a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired-charging that will ship with the box. The leak also suggests that OnePlus will bring back 50W wireless charging.

In addition to the battery and charging enhancements, the leaked information also hints at several other notable features that are expected to make their way into the OnePlus 12. The phone will likely feature a 64MP telephoto camera, an incremental change from the 32MP telephoto camera we see in OnePlus 11. The ultrawide camera will also get a slight boost of 2MP, taking it from 48MP to 50MP in the upcoming OnePlus 12. The triple camera set up will also include a 50Mp primary camera. The front camera is also said to receive a bump from 16MP to whopping 32MP. The smartphone will come with 3X optical zoom capabilities, confirms the report.

It further adds that the smartphone will come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 12 is said to boast a design similar to its predecessor. While the upcoming phone will stick to the hole-punch display, the hole will be moved to the center this time, suggests another leak from the past. OnePlus 12 is said to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

