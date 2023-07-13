OnePlus 12 first look leaked! Glossy finish, huge camera module and more details out

After recently launching OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus is now prepping to launch its next flagship phone- OnePlus 12. Few newly leaked renders of the phone have given us our first look at the upcoming flagship. The renders, which were shared by Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, show a phone that looks similar to the OnePlus 11 but with few major differences.

A set of four images have been shared showing off the phone from all possible angles and giving a better understanding of the design. The first and foremost feature that holds your eyes for a moment is the addition of the periscope leans that sits within a large camera module. The phone is seen with a black glossy finish. The LED flash has been placed to the top-left corner of the camera module.

Another major change is the selfie camera that has now been moved to the center of the display, a trend that we see with most of the other high-end smartphones these days. Other than that, OnePlus 12 looks to be similar to the OnePlus 11 with nearly same size of display and same circular camera module. The alert slider and power button sit on the right edge while the volume rocker is seen on the left edge of the phone.

Rumours suggest that OnePlus 12 will have a 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which is scheduled to launch in October this year. The phone is expected to have a triple camera arrangement which could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. Going by the rumours, it seems phone will pack 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

