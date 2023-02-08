OnePlus 11R versus OnePlus 10T: More of the same, but better (and cheaper)?

OnePlus launched a bunch of new hardware in India on February 7, 2023. Even though the top-shelf OnePlus 11 was “supposedly” the star of the show, it was the relatively mainstream OnePlus 11R that caught our attention. Not only is this new phone from OnePlus pretty well stacked on paper, it also seems to be priced quite aggressively. The hardware isn’t entirely new so to say, clearly there are some OnePlus 10T vibes in this phone, but what’s more striking is that the OnePlus 11R may end up being a better value proposition.

We will have more to say about the OnePlus 11R soon but here’s a quick look at how it stacks up against the OnePlus 10T.

Design: Much like how the OnePlus 10T was based on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11R borrows much of its design scheme from the OnePlus 11. It has a glass back and plastic frame but easily the biggest draw is the alert slider. If you’re a OnePlus enthusiast, the alert slider is kind of an obvious expectation but in the last year or so, we’ve seen OnePlus phones (OnePlus 10T included) skip it, so it’s nice when every once in a while when you get it. Dimension-wise, the 11R is pretty much the same as the 10T.

Display: The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR playback. The OnePlus 10T has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In simple words, the 11R has a brighter and sharper display.

Processor: The 11R is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset as the 10T.

Rear camera: The 11R swaps the 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with a 50MP Sony IMX890. The 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro are do-overs.

Front camera: The 11R has the same 16MP selfie camera as the 10T.

Battery, charging: The OnePlus 11R is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. The 10T has a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

Prices in India: The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus also offers the phone with 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 55,999, though it isn’t readily available. OnePlus 11R costs Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 44,999 for 16GB/256GB.