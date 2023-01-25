OnePlus 11R 5G to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11 5G; check first look here

OnePlus 11 5G is not the only smartphone that OnePlus will launch at its global “cloud 11” event on February 7, 2023. The “flagship” OnePlus 11 will be joined by the – presumably— mid-tier OnePlus 11R 5G. The naming suggests that it would be a follow-up to the OnePlus 10R from last year.

The OnePlus 11R has been the talk of the town for a while now, as far as rumour mills are concerned. Both its design and core specs have been leaked “extensively” already. Renders shared by OnePlus, ahead of launch, suggest a substantial design makeover over its predecessor phone. While the OnePlus 10R was as flat as flat can get, the OnePlus 11R appears to be sleeker and curvier. Speculation is rife that we may see the return of the “alert slider” on the upcoming model after it went curiously missing on the OnePlus 10R.

The key USP of OnePlus’s R-series phones has been performance and fast charging. The OnePlus 10R came with a “customised” version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 called Dimensity 8100-Max. It had two variants— one with 80W fast charging and another with 150W fast charging support. The OnePlus 11R is tipped to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and up to 100W fast charging.

Other rumoured specs include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it will reportedly come with a 16MP selfie shooter. It would be expected to boot OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 right out of the gate.

Fast just got fastR. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2023

The OnePlus Ace was launched in India as the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Ace 2 is not out yet, so either OnePlus is prepping to launch it soon in China or it could be that the phone makes its global debut first before landing in its home market eventually. Either way, we’ll know soon enough. OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. Stay tuned for more updates.