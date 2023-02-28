OnePlus 11R 5G is THE Genshin Impact Phone – We Tell You Six Reasons Why

Mention the words “gaming phone” and people start getting mental images of odd looking and often unwieldy devices with special controllers, cooling attachments and features and of course, blinking lights.. The just-launched OnePlus 11R 5G does not fit that template at all. It is sleek, with a curved glass display and a beautifully crafted back and at 8.7 mm thin and 204 grams, is neither bulky nor heavy. That does not mean it does not pack a mean gaming punch though.

We took the phone for a spin with Genshin Impact, one of the most resource heavy games out there and our experience was quite stunning. These six facets of the phone leapt out at us while playing the game:

The 5G edge is real and works!

We fired up Genshin Impact even before we got to work (and the speedy Wi-Fi there) , which meant a hefty download over our mobile connections, as the game not only is an initial 300 MB download for the installer, but also an additional almost 20 GB download of resources. The installer however, was downloaded in literally about a minute on our 5G connection which ran very smoothly on the OnePlus 11R, which comes with a 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. The entire game was almost downloaded in about the hour it took to get to work. This network speed was also super handy when we were playing the game as part of a group, with zero lags.

Genshin Impact maxed out

Genshin Impact is a hefty game and not every phone can run it on maxed out settings. One often has to tweak some of the graphics settings to a lower level to get the game to run smoothly. Not on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The game was installed at maxed out settings and ran very smoothly on them as well. That’s the impact of the Snapdron 8+ Gen 1 chip inside the phone, which comes with an improved Adreno GPU increasing clock speed by up to 10 per cent and also supports HDR gaming, while improving power efficiency.

It looks and sounds brilliant

Genshin Impact is one of the most visually spectacular games to be released on a phone, with colourful and vast locales. And it looks outstanding on the OnePlus 11R 5G’s 6.7 inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The high refresh rate ensures that graphics flow smoothly across the expanse of that beautiful display while its typical brightness of 500 nits meant that we could continue our gaming sessions even in bright sunlight. The display also comes with HDR 10+, 100% DCI P3, and SGS Low Blue Light Ex Certification. The dual stereo speakers delivered crystal clear sound to make the game even more immersive.

It plays with crazy smoothness

Whether we were travelling, exploring or just getting into good old fashioned battles, the OnePlus 11R 5G handled Genshin Impact immaculately. The phone comes with a HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a General Performance Adapter 4.0 (GPA4.0), which is believed to taper the fluctuation of frame rate when gaming. Well, it certainly worked brilliantly, and the Hyper Touch engine also ensured that there was no touch latency, and scrolling and switching between options was incredibly smooth right through.

We could do other stuff

We were playing Genshin Impact on the OnePlus 11R 5G, but that was not the only thing we were doing on the phone. We also were attending calls, checking our WhatsApp, browsing Instagram and keeping a tab on news and mails. Oh and we did snap some colleagues and cute puppies too! All this while the game was running in the background. The phone handled all this multi-tasking without any problems at all. OnePlus’ RAM-Vita management system worked just fine – in fact, it is claimed that the 16 GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11R can keep 44 apps active in the background. It certainly had no problems with the few dozen we kept running on it.

A really cool customer

Playing a lot of Genshin Impact can wreak havoc with a phone’s thermals, especially when it is just one of the many things you are doing on the device. Touch the OnePlus 11R 5G, however, and you would never guess that it was playing Genshin Impact at maxed out settings and also handling several other tasks. That’s the 3D cooling system in the phone with Cryo-velocity VC and a Super Graphite structure that provides better heat dissipation through a built-in cooling system. Latest Phase Change Material made of graphene slice and paraffin, enables the phone to store instant heat and slowly release, ensuring the phone is always comfortable to handle. This is one cool gaming customer.

The OnePlus 11R 5G delivers all this gaming brilliance at an amazing Rs 39,999 for 8 GB/ 128 GB and Rs 44,999 for the 16 GB/ 256 GB variant. And adds a very good set of cameras, large 5000 mAh battery with 120W charging, and clutter-free UI to the mix. All of which make it the perfect gaming beast for those who want maximum gaming bang for their bucks. And now, we need to get back to Genshin Impact – that 5000 mAh battery ensures that we still have enough charge left at the end of a busy day for some more gaming! Starting 28th February 2023, users in India can buy the latest performance flagship starting at INR 39,999, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and offline partner stores.