OnePlus 11R 5G core specs revealed ahead of February 7 India launch; Pete Lau teases “competitive” price

OnePlus 11R 5G core specs have been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled India launch on February 7, 2023. The phone in question, successor to last year’s OnePlus 10R, will pack some notable hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support baked-in. Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, has additionally teased that the OnePlus 11R will have a competitive price.

OnePlus 11R confirmed specs, features

OnePlus is using an LTPS display in the OnePlus 11R with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. This is mated to ADFR 2.0 display technology which is to say the panel can automatically adjust its refresh rate in real-time depending on the content on screen. The OnePlus 11R’s display can switch between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, OnePlus says.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Like the OnePlus 11, it also comes with OnePlus’s machine-learning AI-based RAM allocation tech called RAM-Vita. There’s also a 3D cooling system inside the phone that’s said to cover up to 63.8 percent larger surface area than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s vapor chamber.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging which is being claimed to top the phone from 1-100 percent in 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R design

The OnePlus 11R spec reveal comes only hours after the OnePlus Ace 2 listing went live in China. The OnePlus 11R is largely expected to be the OnePlus Ace 2 for India. Renders shared by both OnePlus India and China wings corroborate this. No surprises there as the OnePlus 10R was also a rebranded OnePlus Ace from China.

Unlike the original OnePlus Ace/OnePlus 10R which had a standout flat-edge design and no alert slider, its successor draws heavily from the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R is much curvier— relative to the Ace 1/10R — and it brings back the alert slider. The phone will come in two colours including silver and grey. The OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R is further confirmed to come with a hole punch cut-out at the centre of its curved screen.

OnePlus 11R price in India

Going by the OnePlus 10R pricing, we can expect the OnePlus 11R to be relative affordable than the OnePlus 11 which is also set to launch alongside on February 7.

As per Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, senior vice president and chief of product at Oppo and OnePlus, “The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price.”