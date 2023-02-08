OnePlus 11 versus Samsung Galaxy S23 versus iQOO 11: Every difference that you wanted to know

The OnePlus 11 has officially arrived in India as yet another Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iQOO 11. Which is to say that the battle of high-end flagships has begun and pretty soon, Xiaomi’s 13 Pro will also join the ranks.

The OnePlus 11 will be a particularly important phone for OnePlus this year as the Oppo sub-brand has confirmed that it doesn’t plan to launch a “pro” model of the OnePlus 11 anytime soon. Let’s take a quick look at how the OnePlus 11 stacks up against the Galaxy S23 and iQOO 11.

Design: TheSamsung Galaxy S23 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back as well as on the front. The OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front but while the former gets you Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, the latter comes with unspecified AG glass (the legend edition of the iQOO 11 has faux leather up-top. The OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 both weigh about 205g while the Galaxy S23 is the lightest at 168g (even the S23 Plus weighs only 196g). Of the three, only the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a proper IP68 dust and water resistant rating.

Display: The iQOO 11 5G has a 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display with LTPO 4.0 technology. The panel can refresh at up to 144 times per second and top 1800nits. There is support for HDR 10+ playback. The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO3.0 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel can peak 1300nits and supports Doby Vision playback. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The panel can top 1750nits.

Processor: All the three phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 though Samsung is using a customised version of the chipset which is claimed to be faster.

Rear camera: The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. The iQOO 11 has a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 13MP 2X portrait shooter. The OnePlus 11 has a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and another 32MP 2x telephoto.

Front camera: The OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 both come with a 16MP front camera while the Galaxy S23 has a 12MP selfie shooter.

Software: The S23 runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and is guaranteed to get 4 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates. The OnePlus 11 boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is also guaranteed to get 4 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates. The iQOO 11 runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is guaranteed to get 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates.

Battery, charging: The iQOO 11 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The OnePlus 11 has a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging. The Galaxy S23 has a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast wired and wireless charging.

Prices in India: OnePlus 11 price in India is set at Rs 56,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 61,999 for 16GB/256GB. iQOO 11 price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for 8GB/256GB and Rs 64,999 for 16GB/256GB. The Galaxy S23 is available with 8GB/128GB for Rs 74,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 79,999.