OnePlus 11 specs leaked online; Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 100W fast charging tipped

There are speculations regarding the launch of the OnePlus 11 smartphone which will possibly be out in January next year. The phone has been spotted on China’s 3C certificate website revealing some key specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11. It points towards the charging speed of the model along with details of the look, cameras and other internal features.

The OnePlus 11 will reportedly come with the model number PHB110 (via MySmartPrice). Jio is suspected to collaborate with the smartphone brand and bring their 5G services in OnePlus 11 through Jio’s True 5G network offers which is now active in a few cities over India and has a range of different prices according to the service they offer.

There have been a lot of speculations regarding the features of OnePlus 11. A 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate along with HRD10+ support is one of the speculations. It is also likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It may also run on Android 13 OS. It might have an in-display fingerprint and an alert slider.

The triple rear camera setup may have 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto and a 48MP ultra-wide angle for the purpose of photography. For video calls and selfies, it is said to come with a 16MP front-facing camera. It might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is expected to have 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port and GPS. The RAM may vary between 8GB, 12GB and 16GB.

ALSO READ | OnePlus 10T 5G get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update: Check what’s new

ALSO READ | OnePlus releases full list of Jio 5G-ready devices: Check if your phone is on the list