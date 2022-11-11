OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 tipped to come with same camera set up

OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 are two different upcoming phones. One folds while the other does not. But there could be one thing in common and that is the camera specs. A new leak hints at having same camera specs of both smartphones.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, both OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 could sport a same triple camera set up including a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and a 32MP IMX709 2x zoom camera. The only difference could be of Optical Image Stabilisation(OIS). Rumours have it that OnePlus 11 could ditch this camera functionality.

Previous leaks suggest that OnePlus 11 could come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with 16GB RAM. The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen. The phone is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

A recent rumour has it that OnePlus could drop a Pro variant under Series 11 and instead launch OnePlus 11 with Pro capabilities. The news comes from popular tipster Max Jambor via Twitter however, the company is yet to officially name the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. The connectivity features could include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus is also said to be working on another phone dubbed OnePlus 11R. The phone is expected to come next year.