OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 rough-cut: Specs, features, prices, and everything else you need to know

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 officially broke cover in China today ahead of their global –and India—unveiling on February 7. Both pack some impressive hardware. Their pricing, too, seems on point for what’s in store. We’ll of course look at these devices individually in depth once they arrive in India and give you more insight into how good they are (or not, we’ll see), for now here’s a quick roundup of everything you need to know about OnePlus’s new 11 5G phone and Buds Pro 2 earbuds.

Let’s get started.

1. The OnePlus 11 5G is a high-end flagship phone with a glass back and metal frame. It weighs 205g and measures about 8.53mm in thickness. OnePlus will offer it in two colours—a glossy green and matte black. The design, though largely reminiscent of the OnePlus 10 Pro, has some tweaks, the major ones coming on the camera housing which is now rounded and made of stainless-steel. The alert slider, also, has been retained after being removed from the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10R.

2. The display of the OnePlus 11 is slightly different from that of the OnePlus 10 Pro even though the two may seem similar on first look. OnePlus is using an LTPO3.0 panel in the OnePlus 11 which should entail faster and more efficient switching (from 1Hz-120Hz) at least in theory. Also new this year is the added support for Dolby Vision playback. More specifically, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K (1440p) resolution and up to 1300nits of peak brightness (in HDR). Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

3. Powering the OnePlus 11 is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. This is non-expandable. The phone runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 in China.

4. The OnePlus 11 has three cameras on the back. There’s a 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX 581 behind an ultrawide-angle lens (with autofocus so it can serve double duty as a macro), and another 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW arrangement for portraits. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

5. The OnePlus 11 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast wired charging.

6. The OnePlus 11 5G price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also come with 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 53,000) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.

7. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds come with dual drivers which OnePlus has co-developed with Dynaudio. The setup includes an 11m driver to drive base while another 6mm driver is helps deliver a wider range of sound and clear vocals, OnePlus says. These wireless earbuds also support head tracking and spatial audio alongside Hi-Res (LHDC) playback. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and can eliminate ambient noise up to 48dB, OnePlus says. They support Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and are rated to deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with “multiple additional charges in the case.”

8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in China is set at CNY 899 which roughly translates to Rs 11,000.

9. Both OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched in India on February 7, 2023.

