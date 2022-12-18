OnePlus 11 launch soon; OnePlus teases design, confirms Alert Slider and Hasselblad cameras

OnePlus 11 is coming soon. OnePlus teased the upcoming smartphone during its ninth-anniversary celebrations in China on Saturday giving on-lookers the first official look at the design of the OnePlus 11. Basis on the phone’s teaser video, it is confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will come with a tweaked design. It will retain OnePlus’s hallmark alert slider and its camera setup will be tuned by Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 11 will be a follow-up to the OnePlus 10 Pro (there was no OnePlus 10). OnePlus hasn’t revealed the exact timeline of launch but speculation is rife that the OnePlus 11 will be launched first in China like the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is expected to arrive in global markets including India shortly thereafter.

Looking at the teaser video, it can be confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will feature an alert slider and Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup.



Other than this, it can be confirmed that the device will have ceramic housing for the cameras and a metal frame. The video confirms that the OnePlus 11 will come in black colour, other than this if rumours are to be believed the upcoming device might also come in a green colour option.



Alongside this, a few days back there were rumours doing the rounds on the Chinese social media network, Weibo which revealed some of the anticipated details about the phone.



It is expected that OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch hole cut out for the front camera. It is likely that the flagship smartphone will come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which was recently launched. It might be coupled with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.



The smartphone will likely come with Android 13 based on OxygenOS 13.



For photography, the upcoming OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. For the back camera, it might come with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32 MP 2x telephoto camera. Whereas on the front, it is said to come with a 16 MP camera.



The device is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging support. Lastly, the device will come with several connectivity options, including 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6E.