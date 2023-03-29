OnePlus 11 is getting a fresh paintjob inspired by the rings of Jupiter in China

OnePlus 11 just received a fresh paintjob in China inspired by the rings of Jupiter. The limited-edition model, aptly called the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition, takes the regular OnePlus 11 hardware and amps it up with a brand-new 3D microcrystalline back finish and matching gold camera housing. Needless to say, OnePlus will –also—give it to you in custom packaging with Jupiter-themed box, stickers, SIM ejector tool, and the likes.

The finish was apparently not easy to get right according to OnePlus. It was rather complicated to make. Compared to the seemingly regular green and black glass versions, the Jupiter edition’s production efficiency was only about 25 percent while actual yield was 50 percent. Each of these back covers was 100 percent hand-picked, OnePlus adds. We’re assuming that is why it’s a limited-edition though we don’t know how many of these units will be put up on sale and whether or not OnePlus plans to release it in global markets anytime soon.

The finish is said to be resistant to fingerprints and wear. It is—also— anti-bacterial.

Hardware-wise, it is what you would expect from a typical OnePlus 11 though the Jupiter Rock Edition comes in sole 16GB/512GB configuration. It costs the same as the regular, i.e., CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 58,600) and will go on sale starting from April 3. In India, OnePlus sells the OnePlus 11 in a choice of 8GB/128GB or 16GB/256GB with price starting at Rs 56,999.

The OnePlus 11 is the latest and greatest commercial smartphone that OnePlus makes at the time of writing. It has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with fast 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Hasselblad-tuned 50MP triple cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.