OnePlus 11 confirmed to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 soon: Everything to know

OnePlus 11 will be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen chip, OnePlus has confirmed. OnePlus has confirmed the news via Weibo. The chip was announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022.

It is expected that the upcoming smartphone will be a successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. One Plus 11 is all set to launch first in China in the first half of 2023, according to some reports.

Speaking of rumoured specs, it is expected that the One Plus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display along with 2K resolution.

For optics, it is expected that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup which could include a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor with ultrawide lens and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor behind a telephoto lens with a 2X optical zoom. For the selfie camera, it is expected that the One Plus 11 will come with a 16 MP sensor.

For storage configuration, it is expected that the OnePlus 11 will come in two options- 8 GB + 128 GB storage and 16 GB + 256 GB storage.

The phone is further tipped to come with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 100 W fast charging.

Expected connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port and more. Lastly, the smartphone might come with Dolby Atmos supporting speakers.

ALSO READ | OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 tipped to come with same camera set up