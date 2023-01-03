OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras to launch on January 4: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 11 5G launch in China is just a day away. OnePlus will launch its next flagship phone OnePlus 11 in its home market China— first— on January 4, 2023. The same phone is expected to launch globally, including in India, a month later aka on February 7. OnePlus has naturally been teasing the OnePlus 11 building hype around it, giving out details about the phone’s design and key specs, ahead of launch. The phone is also listed on Oppo’s China website, seemingly for pre-order/early booking.

OnePlus 11 5G: Everything we know so far

Design: The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come in two finishes: green and black. The black version of the OnePlus 11 seems to have a matte sandstone-like finish reminiscent of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The green colour model appears to have a relatively glossy surface, on the lines of the OnePlus 10T. Although not explicitly quoted, the OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a glass back. The “new” circular housing for the phone’s cameras is likely made of ceramic. The outer frame is made of metal. The OnePlus 11 is confirmed to come with an alert slider, OnePlus’s signature hardware switch that allows users to switch between silent and ringing profiles on the fly.

Display: OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will come with an “LTPO 3.0” display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a hole punch cut-out at one end, very reminiscent of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Speculation is rife that the phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1440p) resolution.

Processor, RAM, Storage: The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. This should be non-expandable.

Cameras: For photography, the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to come with three cameras on the back, which is a combination of 50MP main (Sony IMX890), 48MP, and another 32MP sensor. OnePlus has confirmed Hasselblad would remain a partner to fine tune them.

Software: In China, the OnePlus 11 will run ColorOS 13 software based on Android 13. Globally though, it will run OxygenOS 13. OnePlus has recently committed to delivering 4 generations of OxygenOS and 5 years of security updates to select devices from 2023 and the OnePlus 11 is expected to be among the first wave of devices to offer this extended support.

Battery, fast charging: The OnePlus 11 is confirmed to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

