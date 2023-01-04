OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W fast charging launched at around Rs 48,000: Full details

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11 5G phone in China today. This is a high-end flagship phone with a fast LTPO 3.0 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and 100W fast charging. You also get a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor with Hasselblad tuning in this phone. Running the show is Oppo’s ColorOS 13. OnePlus 11 5G price in China starts at CNY 3,999 which roughly translates to about Rs 48,000.

OnePlus 11 5G | Price, availability details

The OnePlus 11 5G starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also come with 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 53,000) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.

The phone will go on sale in China starting from January 9, 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G | Specs, features and everything else you need to know

The OnePlus 11’s marquee hardware feature is Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Only a handful of devices are rocking this chipset at this point. This includes the upcoming iQOO 11 as well which is set to launch in India on January 10. OnePlus is pairing it with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage— the fastest memory configurations in mobile at the time of writing.

The other big highlight is the camera setup. The OnePlus 11 has a trio of sensors on the back. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX 581 behind an ultrawide-angle lens (with autofocus so it can double as macro), and another 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW arrangement for portraits. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

Rest of the specs include a 6.7-inch 2K (1440p) AMOLED display with LTPO3.0 technology with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel can peak 1300nits and supports Doby Vision playback. Software is ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

Design-wise, you get what OnePlus is calling “black hole” aesthetics. The phone comes with a stainless-steel camera housing and metal frame with OnePlus’s signature alert slider. It’s available in glossy green and matte black.

OnePlus 11 5G | India launch date

OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11 5G is coming to India on February 7. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro review: A return to form

Also Read | OnePlus says all OnePlus 5G flagship, Nord devices work with Airtel, Jio 5G; will be Vi 5G-ready when telco rolls out service