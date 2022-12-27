OnePlus 11 5G to launch in China on January 4, coming to India a month later

OnePlus 11 5G will launch first in China before other markets, much like its predecessor phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Hours after confirming its India/global launch date, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 11 will launch in the brand’s home market –first— on January 4, 2023. The same phone is coming to India and global markets on February 7, 2023. The OnePlus 11 is actually arriving a bit earlier than expected, especially globally. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in January 2022, followed by a global release in late March.

OnePlus’s India arm has shared product renders of the upcoming phone showing off its slightly tweaked back design (relative to OnePlus 10 Pro) ahead of launch, while its China wing has teased key hardware specs including Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with UFS4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, the latest memory standards in mobile at the time of writing. More specifically, the OnePlus 11 will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Speaking of design, the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to come in two colours, black with matte sandstone finish (sort of like the OnePlus 10 Pro) and green with what appears to be a glossy finish (like the OnePlus 10T). The camera housing is circular and holds three sensors with a fourth slot occupied by an LED flash. The cameras are all set to get the Hasselblad tuning, like in the predecessor, and hopefully some new camera chops too. The sensor and lens type information aren’t out yet. Last but not the least, the OnePlus 11 will have an alert slider.

The front design has been kept under the wraps at the time of writing but serial tipster Evan Blass has been able to get his hands on alleged OnePlus 11 promo renders early showing off a setup which looks more or less similar to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro with slim bezels and hole punch cutout at one end.

OnePlus 11 5G will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Those, too, are confirmed to launch in India. OnePlus in fact is promising to launch an array of products in India on February 7. Stay tuned for more updates.

